Foxconn Spends $62.5 Million on New Vietnam Site – SCMP

February 17, 2023

The world’s largest manufacturer of electronic parts has recently ramped up efforts to diversify production outside of China


Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from workers for nucleic acid testing at a Foxconn factory, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China
The Taiwanese electronics giant saw its revenue drop last year after strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupted production at its largest iPhone factory in China. Photo: Reuters.

 

Apple supplier Foxconn has leased a new site in Vietnam for $62.5 million, in its latest move to boost production outside China, the South China Morning Post reported, citing exchange filings.

The Taiwanese electronics giant saw its revenue drop last year after strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupted production at its largest iPhone factory in China. The world’s largest manufacturer of electronic parts has since ramped up efforts to diversify outside China, including by boosting its investments in India.

Read the full story: SCMP

 



Foxconn in ‘Serious’ Talks to Invest in India’s Karnataka

Foxconn Sales Soar as iPhone Contractor Emerges From Covid

Taiwan Fines Foxconn T$10 Million Over China Investment

Foxconn Apologises After Protests at Giant China Plant

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

