Foxconn Spends $62.5 Million on New Vietnam Site – SCMP

Apple supplier Foxconn has leased a new site in Vietnam for $62.5 million, in its latest move to boost production outside China, the South China Morning Post reported, citing exchange filings.

The Taiwanese electronics giant saw its revenue drop last year after strict Covid-19 lockdowns disrupted production at its largest iPhone factory in China. The world’s largest manufacturer of electronic parts has since ramped up efforts to diversify outside China, including by boosting its investments in India.

