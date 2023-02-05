Foxconn Sales Soar as iPhone Contractor Emerges From Covid

The Taiwanese firm, which assembles around 70% of Apple’s iPhones, reported record revenue in January of $22 billion

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has revealed its January revenue jumped 48.2% year-on-year as it emerged from three years of Covid disruptions in China.

The Taiwanese firm, which is a major Apple iPhone assembler, reported record high revenue last month of T$660.4 billion ($22 billion), with operations returning to normal and shipments increasing at its Zhengzhou campus in China.

Compared to the previous month, revenue was up 4.93% with smart consumer electronics products, which includes smartphones, and computing products showing strong double-digit growth, it said.

Production of iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January’s Lunar New Year holidays, after curbs to control Covid-19 prompted thousands of workers to leave Foxconn’s factory lines in Zhengzhou.

Analysts say Foxconn assembles around 70% of iPhones, and the Zhengzhou plant produces the majority of its premium models including the iPhone 14 Pro.

“Based on market consensus for first quarter 2023, January revenue came in slightly ahead. The outlook for the first quarter will likely reach market expectation,” Foxconn said.

Analysts expect first-quarter revenue to grow by around 4% year-on-year, according to Refinitiv.

Apple on Thursday forecast its revenue would fall for a second quarter in a row but that iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China after the Covid-related shutdowns.

Foxconn shares have slid 0.3% so far this year, underperforming the broader Taiwan market which is up 10.4%.

The company reports fourth quarter earnings, where it will also elaborate on its outlook, on March 15.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

