Foxconn, Stellantis Join Forces in Auto Industry Chips JV

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has teamed up with carmaker Stellantis to design and sell semiconductors to the automotive industry.
The 50-50 joint venture, called SiliconAuto, will supply Stellantis, including its new ‘STLA Brain’ electronic and software architecture, Foxconn and other customers from 2026, the two companies said in a statement.
“SiliconAuto will provide customers an auto industry-centric source of semiconductors for the growing number of computer-controlled features and modules, particularly those needed for electric vehicles,” they said.
The deal, for which no financial details were provided, follows a preliminary agreement that Stellantis and Foxconn signed in December 2021 to partner in semiconductors for the automotive industry. Stellantis owns a range of car brands including Fiat and Peugeot.
A key component in low emission and interconnected mobility, semiconductors have been at the centre of a prolonged global supply chain crunch in recent years.
“Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fuelling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products,” Stellantis Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic said.
SiliconAuto will be based in the Netherlands, where Stellantis is also headquartered, with a management team which includes executives from both partners.
Separately, Stellantis and Foxconn already have the Mobile Drive joint venture to develop in-car and connected-car technologies for the auto industry.
- Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara
