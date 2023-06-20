fbpx

Foxconn, Stellantis Join Forces in Auto Industry Chips JV

June 20, 2023

The ‘SiliconAuto’ joint venture will design and provide semiconductors for Stellantis’s Fiat and Peugeot brands as well as other automakers


The Foxconn logo is seen on a glass door at its office building in Taipei. The fine on Foxconn can be reduced at the Taiwanese government's discretion. Photo: Reuters

 

iPhone manufacturer Foxconn has teamed up with carmaker Stellantis to design and sell semiconductors to the automotive industry.

The 50-50 joint venture, called SiliconAuto, will supply Stellantis, including its new ‘STLA Brain’ electronic and software architecture, Foxconn and other customers from 2026, the two companies said in a statement.

“SiliconAuto will provide customers an auto industry-centric source of semiconductors for the growing number of computer-controlled features and modules, particularly those needed for electric vehicles,” they said.

The deal, for which no financial details were provided, follows a preliminary agreement that Stellantis and Foxconn signed in December 2021 to partner in semiconductors for the automotive industry. Stellantis owns a range of car brands including Fiat and Peugeot.

 

Also on AF: Hyundai Reveals $28bn EV Push, China Factories Restructure

 

A key component in low emission and interconnected mobility, semiconductors have been at the centre of a prolonged global supply chain crunch in recent years.

“Stellantis will benefit from a robust supply of essential components, which is critical to fuelling the rapid, software-defined transformation of our products,” Stellantis Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic said.

SiliconAuto will be based in the Netherlands, where Stellantis is also headquartered, with a management team which includes executives from both partners.

Separately, Stellantis and Foxconn already have the Mobile Drive joint venture to develop in-car and connected-car technologies for the auto industry.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

