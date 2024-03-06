Bitcoin Price Surges Past $69,000 Mark For First Time – BBC

The crypto’s rise has come after US regulators approved several spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, hit an all-time high price of $69,000 on Tuesday as US finance giants continued to pour billions into buying the digital coin, the BBC reported.

It passed a previous record set in November 2021, the story went on, but that peak was followed by a dramatic slump which saw bitcoin’s value sink to $16,500 by the following year.

Bitcoin’s value has spiked by more than 50% over the last month, according to cryptocurrency market data platform CoinMarketCap, and one analyst said its price could go even higher but warned that crypto was “notoriously volatile.”

Read the full story: BBC

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Bitcoin Hits $57k, Posts Two-Year High as Big Players Wade In

Bitcoin Comeback Sees Market Worth $1 Trillion Again

Collapsed Crypto Group Seeks Bankruptcy Protection in US

US Bitcoin ETFs Turn Over $4.6 Billion on First Day of Trading