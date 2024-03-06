fbpx

Bitcoin Price Surges Past $69,000 Mark For First Time – BBC

March 6, 2024

The crypto’s rise has come after US regulators approved several spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January


A representation of cryptocurrency bitcoin is seen in this illustration Photo: Reuters
The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, hit an all-time high price of $69,000 on Tuesday as US finance giants continued to pour billions into buying the digital coin, the BBC reported.

It passed a previous record set in November 2021, the story went on, but that peak was followed by a dramatic slump which saw bitcoin’s value sink to $16,500 by the following year.

Bitcoin’s value has spiked by more than 50% over the last month, according to cryptocurrency market data platform CoinMarketCap, and one analyst said its price could go even higher but warned that crypto was “notoriously volatile.”

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

