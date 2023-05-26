German News Site Reveals Tesla Autopilot Complaints – Jalopnik

A German news group says it has gone through a trove of 23,000 Tesla files given by a ‘whistleblower’ that allegedly reveal a trend of “brushing off” customer complaints about “dangerous Autopilot glitches” on its cars, according to a report by Jalopnik, which said Handelsblatt claims it confirmed the authenticity of data it got from an unnamed informant.

Tesla allegedly threatened legal action to stop publication of details in the data but Handelsblatt decided this was a rare time “when reporting on such a data breach would be legal under European Union law”, the report said, adding that the files contain details of multiple self-acceleration and braking function problems, mostly in the US, plus other issues over a seven-year period to March 2022 when Tesla was said to have delivered 2.6 million cars with that software.

Read the full report: Jalopnik.

