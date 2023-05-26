fbpx

German News Site Reveals Tesla Autopilot Complaints – Jalopnik

May 26, 2023

News site reports details of alleged complaints about Autopilot software problems in Tesla electric vehicles over seven years to 2022


A Tesla Model S electric car is seen at its dealership in Seoul
A Tesla Model S electric vehicle is seen at a dealership in Seoul (Reuters file photo).

 

A German news group says it has gone through a trove of 23,000 Tesla files given by a ‘whistleblower’ that allegedly reveal a trend of “brushing off” customer complaints about “dangerous Autopilot glitches” on its cars, according to a report by Jalopnik, which said Handelsblatt claims it confirmed the authenticity of data it got from an unnamed informant.

Tesla allegedly threatened legal action to stop publication of details in the data but Handelsblatt decided this was a rare time “when reporting on such a data breach would be legal under European Union law”, the report said, adding that the files contain details of multiple self-acceleration and braking function problems, mostly in the US, plus other issues over a seven-year period to March 2022 when Tesla was said to have delivered 2.6 million cars with that software.

Read the full report: Jalopnik.

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

