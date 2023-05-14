Tesla, Samsung Chiefs in High-Tech Team-Up Talks

Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee and Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk’s meeting was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the US electric-vehicle maker

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met Tesla CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to look at ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.

The meeting was held during Lee’s trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the US electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

