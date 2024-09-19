Governments Spend $2.6tn on Climate-Harming Support – Guardian

Subsidies and tax breaks were provided for deforestation work, water pollution and fossil fuel consumption, an Earth Track report said

Governments are continuing to hand out billions of dollars in climate-harming tax breaks and subsidies, directly working against the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement and the 2022 Kunming-Montreal agreement to halt biodiversity loss, The UK’s Guardian reported.

Research by the organisation Earth Track found a number of nations were providing direct support amounting to an estimated $2.6 trillion for deforestation work, water pollution and fossil fuel consumption, the story continued.

The report found that the annual total of environmentally harmful subsidies has increased by more than $800bn since the authors’ last analysis in 2022. Examples, the report went on, include state support for large fishing vessels that drive overfishing, and government policies that subsidise petrol, synthetic fertilisers and monoculture crop production.

“Two years on from the signing of the landmark biodiversity plan, we continue to finance our own extinction, putting people and our resilience at huge risk,” the UN’s former climate change head Christiana Figueres said.

Read the full story: The Guardian

By Sean O’Meara

