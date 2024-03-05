fbpx

Houthi Rebels Deny Cutting Three Red Sea Data Cables – AP

March 5, 2024

Telecoms traffic through the vital waterway has been reduced by about 25% amid a missile campaign targeting shipping in the region


Shipping containers pass through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt
Vessel tracking data shows most oil tankers are still using the Suez Canal but container ships like this one are down 28%. The attacks have also had a big impact on retailers worldwide. Photo: Reuters

 

Three data cables running along the bed of the Red Sea, part of the region’s vital internet and telecommunications links, have been cut amid a continuing Houthi rebel campaign against ships in the region, AP News reported.

Analysts fear the sabotage of telecom lines could further escalate the months-long crisis which has seen ships attacked by missiles and drones over Israel’s attacks on Gaza, the story went on.

But the Iran-backed rebels have claimed they did not sever the cables which have seen data traffic flowing through the Red Sea reduced by about 25%, Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said.

Read the full story: AP News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

