Houthi Rebels Deny Cutting Three Red Sea Data Cables – AP

Telecoms traffic through the vital waterway has been reduced by about 25% amid a missile campaign targeting shipping in the region

Three data cables running along the bed of the Red Sea, part of the region’s vital internet and telecommunications links, have been cut amid a continuing Houthi rebel campaign against ships in the region, AP News reported.

Analysts fear the sabotage of telecom lines could further escalate the months-long crisis which has seen ships attacked by missiles and drones over Israel’s attacks on Gaza, the story went on.

But the Iran-backed rebels have claimed they did not sever the cables which have seen data traffic flowing through the Red Sea reduced by about 25%, Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications said.

