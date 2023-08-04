fbpx

Hyundai, Kia Recall 91,000 Newer US Vehicles Over Fire Risks

August 4, 2023

The Korean automakers said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components


An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor at its dealership in Seoul
An employee sits in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor Co at its dealership in Seoul. Photo: Reuters

 

Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Thursday they are recalling more than 91,000 newer vehicles in the US because of fire risks and urged owners to park outside and away from structures pending repairs.

The recall covers Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles. About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are covered under the recall.

The Korean automakers said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat. Owners will be notified in late September and dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed.

 

Also on AF: Hyundai, Honda Partner EV Rivals to Take on Tesla Supercharger

 

Kia said it has six reports of potentially related thermal events but no accidents or injuries, while Hyundai has had four similar reports. The automakers told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a suspect part was eliminated from production in March.

Hyundai told dealers a rental vehicle should be provided to customers who do not feel safe operating their vehicle until a recall fix is available. Hyundai said if owners report a burning/melting odour, they should have the vehicle towed to the nearest Hyundai dealer and do not attempt to drive.

In addition to the fire risk, heat damage could trigger a short circuit impacting other onboard vehicle controllers, Hyundai said.

Hyundai said in December it received a report of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade vehicle exhibiting heat damage on the wire harness/connector of the electric oil pump, prompting the automaker to open an investigation. Kia said in June it received a report of melting in a 2023 Soul.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Hyundai Reveals $28bn EV Push, China Factories Restructure

 

LG, Hyundai Eye $4.3bn US Battery Plant in EV Tax Credit Push

 

Hyundai Vows to Stop Sale of Excavators Used in Amazon

 

Hyundai to Keep Buttons Amid Touchscreen Safety Fears – Drive

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

