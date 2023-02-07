India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China – ET

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars is looking to set up a global electric vehicle-manufacturing plant outside of China, with India and other Southeast Asian countries being considered as its possible location, The Economic Times reported.
Volvo Cars chief Jim Rowan told the Indian publication that the automaker is assessing logistics and “cost benefits” as the plant will “feed other countries other than just India… But (we are looking) in Asia, that’s something that we’re looking at the moment,” he said.
Read the full report: The Economic Times.
