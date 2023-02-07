fbpx

Electric Vehicles

India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China – ET

February 7, 2023

CEO Jim Rowan said the automaker is assessing logistics and “cost benefits” as the plant will “feed other countries other than just India”


Volvo presents its new EV Volvo C40 Recharge, in Stockholm
Volvo's electric C40 Recharge. Photo: Reuters

 

Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo Cars is looking to set up a global electric vehicle-manufacturing plant outside of China, with India and other Southeast Asian countries being considered as its possible location, The Economic Times reported.

Volvo Cars chief Jim Rowan told the Indian publication that the automaker is assessing logistics and “cost benefits” as the plant will “feed other countries other than just India… But (we are looking) in Asia, that’s something that we’re looking at the moment,” he said.

Read the full report: The Economic Times.

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

