fbpx

Type to search

Markets

India Rolls Back Plan to Restrict Laptop Imports

October 15, 2023

The Narendra Modi-government is now holding consultations with the electronics industry and a new order on laptop imports will be announced by the end of October


Employees work on their laptops at the Start-up Village in Kinfra High Tech Park in Kochi
India’s electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, with half coming from China. Photo: Reuters

 

India is rolling back its plan to impose restrictions on imports of laptops, months after an abrupt announcement raised alarm bells across the industry.

“India will not impose restrictions on laptop imports,” Trade Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a press conference on Friday.

He said the government “only wants importers to be on close watch.”

 

Also on AF: India Arrests China Phone-Maker Vivo Execs in Tax Ruse Probe

 

The import licensing regime, announced in August, aimed to “ensure trusted hardware and systems” enter India, according to government notification at the time.

Its implementation was, however, delayed by three months after objections from industry and criticism by Washington.

US trade chief Katherine Tai raised concerns with India over the move, which would also affect companies such as Apple, Dell and HP.

India’s Narendra Modi-government is now holding consultations with the electronics industry and a new order on laptop imports will be announced by the end of October, Directorate General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi said.

The officials did not disclose details about the new plans. Sources with direct knowledge of government discussions, however, said in September that India’s electronics ministry may implement a simpler import registration process as opposed to the previously proposed licensing regime.

The new ‘imports management system’ may require companies to obtain ‘registration certificates’ for imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers, one of the officials said.

India’s electronics imports, including laptops, tablets and personal computers, stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, up 6.25% year-on-year.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

India Import Curbs on Tech Aimed at China, Officials Admit

Apple Bets on India’s Middle Class in Hunt for Future Markets

India Sees Foxconn, Micron Helping it Rival Chip King Taiwan

Foxconn Set to Double Jobs, Investment in India by 2024

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

India Suspends Visas for Canadians Amid Spiralling Consular Row
India Suspends Visas for Canadians Amid Spiralling Consular Row
India, US, Saudi, EU Sign Ports Deal To Counter China Amid G20
India, US, Saudi, EU Sign Ports Deal To Counter China Amid G20
Modi-Biden ‘Affirm’ Tech, Defence Ties Ahead of India G20 Summit
Modi-Biden ‘Affirm’ Tech, Defence Ties Ahead of India G20 Summit
India May Slash EV Import Tax From 100% to 15% With Tesla Push
India May Slash EV Import Tax From 100% to 15% With Tesla Push
logo

Markets

Mild Recovery in China Chip Imports Ahead of New US Curbs – SCMP
Mild Recovery in China Chip Imports Ahead of New US Curbs – SCMP
Vishakha Saxena 14 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com