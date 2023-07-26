India Sees Foxconn, Micron Helping it Rival Chip King Taiwan

Chip firm chiefs are heading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state for the annual SemiconIndia conference in Gandhinagar

Chip firm chiefs from Foxconn, Micron and AMD will be India this week, attending a conference in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, as part of New Delhi’s plan to establish itself as a tech rival to Taiwan.

India wants to establish itself as a semiconductor manufacturing hub, and the high demand for chips means the local market alone will be worth $80 billion by 2028, almost four times its $23 billion size now.

But Modi’s plan has so far floundered. In 2021, his government announced a $10 billion scheme for domestic chip manufacturing, attracting interest from companies including Foxconn and local conglomerate Vedanta Ltd, but none of these proposals have materialised.

Modi will inaugurate the annual SemiconIndia conference in Gandhinagar, in western state of Gujarat, on Friday. Speakers at the three-day event include Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Micron Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra, and Advanced Micro Devices Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster.

The event comes just weeks after Foxconn backed out of a $19.5 billion chips joint venture with Vedanta, saying “the project was not moving fast enough”. Foxconn has since decided to go solo.

Also on AF: ‘Missing’ China Minister Qin Replaced After Weeks of Mystery

Two other consortiums, including one that involved Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, had announced plans to invest $3 billion each, but the proposals have since stalled.

The government recently issued another invitation for companies to apply for chip incentives.

US-based Micron in June announced it will invest $825 million to build its first factory in Gujarat for testing and packaging chips, but not manufacturing.

At its crowded booth at the conference venue, Micron displayed samples of chips, as well as QR codes linking to its job openings for technicians and wafer dicing process engineers in Gujarat.

Delegates from 23 countries will attend SemiconIndia but India’s credentials as a semiconductor manufacturer have yet to be established, with investors facing slow approvals from various levels of government and lack of a reliable supply chain for raw materials.

“India is still not a proven ground. Which explains the scepticism of global chip giants to come here and set shop,” said Arun Mampazhy, a former India manager of US-based chipmaker GlobalFoundries.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Taiwan’s Foxconn Pulls Out of $19bn Vedanta India Chip JV

Micron to Pump $825m Into First India Chipmaking Plant

India Chips in With Semiconductor Plant Set-Up Costs Aid

India Targeting Domestic Microchip Production by 2024