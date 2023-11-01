fbpx

India to Permit Apple, Samsung, Lenovo to Import PCs, Tablets

November 1, 2023

New Delhi’s ‘import management system’ came into effect on Wednesday with Acer, Xiaomi already given shipment approvals


The keyboard and applications on an Apple MacBook Pro are shown at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California, U.S. July 21, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo
The keyboard and applications on an Apple MacBook Pro are shown at the Apple retail store in San Francisco, California. Photo: Reuters

 

Apple, Dell, HP, Samsung and Lenovo are among 110 firms given the green light by India to import laptops, tablets and personal computers under a new system aimed at monitoring shipments, government sources said.

Acer, Xiaomi, IBM and ASUS have also been issued import authorisations, the two sources said, under India’s new “import management system” which came into effect on Wednesday.

 

India announced the new system for laptops, tablets and personal computers last month after it rolled back an earlier plan to impose a licensing regime, following criticism from the industry and Washington.

Companies must register the quantity and value of imports on a portal, with an authorisation valid until September 2024.

India’s federal trade ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be named as details of the authorisations have not yet been made public.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

