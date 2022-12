The system is ready to be tested after exporters had an importers have opened new bank accounts to enable rupee trade.

Indian exporters will begin settling shipments to Russia in rupees next week for the first time in a new agreed payment system, Live Mint reported.

The system was agreed a few months back by the Reserve Bank of India, said the report, but is now ready to be tested after exporters and importers have opened new bank accounts to enable rupee trade.

Read the full report: Live Mint

