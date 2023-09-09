India, US, Saudi, EU Eye Ports Deal To Counter China Amid G20

The sweeping deal aims to link South Asia and the Middle East to help the flow of energy and trade from the Gulf to Europe

India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the European Union are set to announce a rail and ports deal on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, a White House official said.

The sweeping deal aims to link South Asia and the Middle East to help the flow of energy and trade from the Gulf to Europe, US officials have said.

The pact is largely seen as a push by US President Joe Biden to counter China’s Belt and Road initiative by pitching Washington as an alternative partner and investor for developing countries at the G20 grouping, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

The deal will benefit low and middle-income countries in the region, and enable a critical role for the Middle East in global commerce, Jon Finer, the US deputy national security adviser, told reporters at the G20 summit.

It aims to link Middle East countries by railway and connect them to India by port, cutting shipping times, costs and fuel use in effect.

The countries, along with other G20 partners will sign a memorandum of understanding for the deal, Finer said. Conversations on the pact have been underway for months, sources said.

“Linking these key regions, we think, is a huge opportunity,” said Finer. No immediate details of the value of the deal were available.

Apart from countering China, the deal will also help bolster US efforts for a broader diplomatic deal in the Middle East that would have Saudi Arabia recognise Israel.

From the US viewpoint, Finer added, the deal helps “turn the temperature down across the region” and “address a conflict where we see it”.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

Also read: