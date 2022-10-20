fbpx

Indian Rupee Plummets to New Low Against US Dollar – Mint

October 20, 2022

The Indian rupee fell to a new low of 83 against the dollar on Wednesday as US interest rate rises pile pressure on Asian currencies


The Indian rupee sank to a new record low late on Monday.
The Indian rupee fell to a new low of 83 against the US dollar on Wednesday as US interest rate rises continued to pile the pressure on Asian currencies, Live Mint reported.

Currency traders said the rupee was likely pushed lower by domestic banks buying up strong dollars for public sector enterprises, said the report, as well as the possibility that stop losses were triggered for banks at 82.40.

