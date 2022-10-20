Indian Rupee Plummets to New Low Against US Dollar – Mint

The Indian rupee fell to a new low of 83 against the dollar on Wednesday as US interest rate rises pile pressure on Asian currencies

The Indian rupee fell to a new low of 83 against the US dollar on Wednesday as US interest rate rises continued to pile the pressure on Asian currencies, Live Mint reported.

Currency traders said the rupee was likely pushed lower by domestic banks buying up strong dollars for public sector enterprises, said the report, as well as the possibility that stop losses were triggered for banks at 82.40.

Read the full report: Live Mint

Read more: