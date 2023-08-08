fbpx

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission Shares Historic Photos – BBC

August 8, 2023

The Indian Space Research Agency plans to land a six-wheeled rover on the lunar surface to gather crucial data and images


A series of images sent by Chandrayaan-3 show the craters on the lunar surface getting larger and larger as the spacecraft gets closer. Photo ISRO/Reuters
India’s space agency, ISRO, has shared the first images of the Moon taken by its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it attempts to become the first country to perform a controlled “soft landing” near the lunar south pole, the BBC reported.

If successful, India will become only the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing on the Moon after the US, the former Soviet Union and China, the report went on. Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover are due to reach the surface on August 23.

Read the full story: BBC

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

