India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission Shares Historic Photos – BBC

The Indian Space Research Agency plans to land a six-wheeled rover on the lunar surface to gather crucial data and images

India’s space agency, ISRO, has shared the first images of the Moon taken by its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it attempts to become the first country to perform a controlled “soft landing” near the lunar south pole, the BBC reported.

If successful, India will become only the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing on the Moon after the US, the former Soviet Union and China, the report went on. Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover are due to reach the surface on August 23.

Read the full story: BBC

By Sean O’Meara

