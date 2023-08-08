India’s Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission Shares Historic Photos – BBC

India’s space agency, ISRO, has shared the first images of the Moon taken by its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it attempts to become the first country to perform a controlled “soft landing” near the lunar south pole, the BBC reported.
If successful, India will become only the fourth nation to achieve a soft landing on the Moon after the US, the former Soviet Union and China, the report went on. Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover are due to reach the surface on August 23.
Read the full story: BBC
- By Sean O’Meara
