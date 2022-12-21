India’s Electric Vehicle Sales Soar 900% Over Two Years – ET

India’s EV sales have been booming since its government provided subsidies to help consumers purchase electric vehicles, The Economic Times reported.

Sales of electric vehicles (EV) in India have skyrocketed by almost ten times the previous level over the last two years following government subsidies to boost the sector, the Economic Times reported.

EV sales rose from 48,179 in the financial year of 2020-21 to 442,901 in 2022-23 (as of December 9), according to the report, after the Indian government helped to reduce upfront purchase prices for electric vehicles.

