fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

The Cost of Making EVs is 50% Cheaper in China, VW Says – FT

November 27, 2025

The German car giant plans to release about 30 EVs in China over the next five years, and hopes to sell them around the world as well


Production at the Volkswagen-FAW car plant in Chengdu has been halted for about a week, a VW spokesperson said on Monday.
A Volkswagen-FAW car is seen at the carmakers' JV plant in Chengdu. File photo: Reuters.

 

Volkswagen is looking to develop cars outside Germany for the first time, according to a new report.

The German car giant plans to release about 30 electric vehicles in China over the next five years, and hoping to sell them around the world, as well as in China, it said on Tuesday.

VW said it found that supply-chain efficiencies such as battery procurement, lower labour costs and shorter development time-spans meant that production costs for some models in China were about half of 2023 production costs in Germany, a report by the Financial Times said.

The carmaker has an innovation centre in Hefei, in eastern China, with advanced testing facilities for modern car technology and batteries.

The company, which was the biggest carmaker in China in years gone by, said the traditional development cycle for a car was just over four years, but that had been reduced by about a third as local engineers had helped to achieve tighter integration.

In recent years, it has spent several billion euros to boost its car tech in a shift to producing electric vehicles and modern driving systems to help it compete against rivals such as BYD.

 

Read the full report: The FT.

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s EV Subsidy Era May End As Exports Boom, Priorities Shift

Chinese EV Firms Invest More Abroad Than At Home For First Time

Beijing Says it Will Rein in EV Sector’s ‘Irrational’ Competition

Local Officials in China Backed Export of ‘Zero-Mileage Used Cars’

China’s Intense EV Price War Taking a Toll on Car Dealers

BYD’s Big Gains Give Chinese EV Rivals a Giant Headache

Chinese Carmakers ‘Eyeing German VW Factories Set to Close’

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Toll Rises, But Hundreds Still Missing in Deadly Hong Kong Blaze
Toll Rises, But Hundreds Still Missing in Deadly Hong Kong Blaze
Taiwan May Train US Workers in Chipmaking Under Tariff Deal
Taiwan May Train US Workers in Chipmaking Under Tariff Deal
Huge HK Fire Adds to a Bad Day For China's Property Sector
Huge HK Fire Adds to a Bad Day For China's Property Sector
Waves of Record Rainfall Swamp Southern Thailand, Malaysia
Waves of Record Rainfall Swamp Southern Thailand, Malaysia
logo

Electric Vehicles

US May ‘Extend Tariff Truce’ If China Delays New Rare Earth Rule
US May ‘Extend Tariff Truce’ If China Delays New Rare Earth Rule
Vishakha Saxena 15 Oct 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com