$10bn in Outflows From Asian Stocks This Month as AI Rally Slows

Foreign outflows in Korean and Taiwanese stocks seen as largely driven by weakness in leading AI-related companies, analyst says

There were steep outflows from Asian equities in the first week of November as investors took profits and played safe, because of uncertainty over how long the extended rally in AI and tech shares would last.

Data compiled by LSEG showed that foreigners dumped stocks worth about $10.2 billion in Taiwan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines for the week to November 7. That was a turnaround from $2.28 billion worth of net purchases in October.

Half of those transactions were in South Korean stocks, with about $5.05 billion in net foreign outflows last week, reversing $4.21 billion of inflows for the prior month.

Taiwan stocks saw $3.86 billion in net cross-border sales, exceeding $3.21 billion in outflows for October.

“Foreign outflows in Korea and Taiwan equities are primarily driven by the weakness in leading AI-related companies, which is consistent with the global headwinds across other markets such as Japan and the US,” said Jason Lui, the head of APAC equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas.

The MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan information technology sector index lost 4.23% last week after registering 62.5% gains in the six-month period through to October. The MSCI’s global information technology sector index shed 4.38% in the previous week.

‘Worries about elevated valuations’

“Renewed worries over elevated tech valuations have triggered volatility, but solid fundamentals suggest current levels are justified,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management, said.

“We forecast an earnings growth of 15% for global tech this year, followed by a solid 12.5% increase in 2026.”

LSEG data showed that the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index had a 12-month forward PE ratio of 15.81, as of end-October, the highest since June 2021.

Indian equities, meanwhile, saw a net $1.42 billion in foreign outflows last week after securing $1.66 billion in inflows in October.

“India is now the biggest underweight in GEM [Global Emerging Market] portfolios and only a quarter of funds we track are overweight India vs their benchmark,” according to an HSBC report last Friday.

“We see India as a good AI hedge and [that it] provides diversification for those who feel uncomfortable with the AI rally. India will be an outsized beneficiary of any additional money coming into the EM region,” the report said.

Vietnam and Thai stocks also saw foreign outflows of $95 million and $40 million, respectively, while Indonesia and the Philippines attracted inflows of $207 million and $77 million, respectively, in the previous week.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: