Beijing Slams US For ‘Peddling’ China Nuclear Threat Fears

China has criticised a reported secret strategic plan that concentrated on what the US said was its quickly growing nuclear arsenal

China has hit out at the US after a report claimed Washington had approved a secret nuclear strategy which primarily focused on Beijing’s capabilities.

China’s foreign ministry said it was seriously concerned and claimed the US was stirring up anti-China sentiment.

“The US is peddling the China nuclear threat narrative, finding excuses to seek strategic advantage,” a ministry spokesperson said.

According to a report by the New York Times, US President Joe Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan that focused on China’s quickly growing arsenal, but also seeks to prepare the US for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from China, Russia and North Korea.

“China is seriously concerned about the relevant report, and the facts have fully proved that the United States has constantly stirred up the so-called China nuclear threat theory in recent years,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing.

The White House said on Tuesday that the classified nuclear strategic plan approved by Biden this year is not a response to a single country or threat.

The US has consistently pointed to China’s expansive and growing nuclear weaponry. An annual report by the Pentagon last October said China had more than 500 operational nuclear warheads in its arsenal, and will probably have over 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

