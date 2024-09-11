fbpx

Japan to Build Even More Super Supercomputer – LS

September 11, 2024

Tokyo has given the go-ahead for the world’s first ‘zeta-class’ supercomputer which would be 1,000 times more powerful than today’s fastest machines


Super computer
Japan's new supercomputer could end up costing more than $750 million to build. Image: Freepix/edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

Japan has set to work on building the world’s most powerful supercomputer, which could be capable of one sextillion – 1 followed by 21 zeros – calculations per second, LiveScience reported.

Plans for the new machine, revealed by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), claim that the supercomputer could reach speeds on a zetaFLOPS scale, which has never been achieved before, the story went on, making it 1,000 times more powerful than any of today’s supercomputers

Existing supercomputers have only just broken the exaFLOPS barrier, the report continued, meaning they can make just over one quintillion – 1 followed by 18 zeros – calculations per second.

The super supercomputer, which is estimated could end up costing more than $750 million to build, will help Japan keep up with the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development, the government ministry hopes, and is expected to be fully online by 2030.

Read the full story: LiveScience

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

China Secretly Built The World’s Fastest Supercomputers – WSJ

Musk Wants a ‘GigaComputer’ For xAI ChatBot: The Information

US, China Out to Stop Quantum Computers Stealing World’s Secrets

China Says New Supercomputer Outperforms Previous World No1

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

