Japan to Build Even More Super Supercomputer – LS

Tokyo has given the go-ahead for the world’s first ‘zeta-class’ supercomputer which would be 1,000 times more powerful than today’s fastest machines

Japan has set to work on building the world’s most powerful supercomputer, which could be capable of one sextillion – 1 followed by 21 zeros – calculations per second, LiveScience reported.

Plans for the new machine, revealed by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), claim that the supercomputer could reach speeds on a zetaFLOPS scale, which has never been achieved before, the story went on, making it 1,000 times more powerful than any of today’s supercomputers

Existing supercomputers have only just broken the exaFLOPS barrier, the report continued, meaning they can make just over one quintillion – 1 followed by 18 zeros – calculations per second.

The super supercomputer, which is estimated could end up costing more than $750 million to build, will help Japan keep up with the pace of artificial intelligence (AI) development, the government ministry hopes, and is expected to be fully online by 2030.

By Sean O’Meara

