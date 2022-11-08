fbpx

Japan to Track Land Sales Near Key Facilities – SCMP

November 8, 2022

Japanese MPs want a land registration like the new one imposed in Britain to help identify real owners of land in key areas, amid concern over spying by China, Russia and North Korea


MPs in Japan are pushing for a new law to reveal the real owners of land bought near army facilities and key infrastructure, amid concern about spying by China, Russia and North Korea.
People fish in front of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency's Monju nuclear power plant. MPs in Japan are pushing for a new law to reveal the real owners of land bought near army facilities and key infrastructure, amid concern about spying by China, Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters.

 

Japan is looking to set up a land registration system similar to one introduced in Britain this year to help it identify foreign powers buying property close to military installations and sites owned by individuals subject to sanctions, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, saying there has long been concern that China, North Korea and Russia were buying property close to Japan and US military facilities, as well as key infrastructure such as airports, seaports, nuclear plants, dams and bridges.

Tokyo feels the need to do this is more acute following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that may inconvenience Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who has “reportedly taken advantage of a Tokyo property said to be owned by Oleg Deripaska”, a controversial oligarch close to Putin, the report said, adding that MPs want a new law similar to Britain’s Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act to “get past shell companies” in foreign territories to identify the real owners of property.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

