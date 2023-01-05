fbpx

Japan’s Self-Defence Forces to Guard Nuclear Plants – Nikkei

January 5, 2023

Japan’s new policy comes after seeing Russian missile strikes target Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and grids over the last year


MPs in Japan are pushing for a new law to reveal the real owners of land bought near army facilities and key infrastructure, amid concern about spying by China, Russia and North Korea.
Japan's government will defend its nuclear plants after seeing Russia's targeted missile strikes on Ukraine's nuclear plants over the last year. Reuters file photo.

 

The Japanese government will deploy its Self-Defence Forces to immediately respond to attacks on its nuclear power plants, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Geneva Conventions ban foreign attacks on civilian infrastructure, but Japan’s new policy comes after Russian missile strikes have targeted Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and grids over the last year, the report said, while North Korea has also dramatically ramped up its firing of missiles in waters near Japan.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

