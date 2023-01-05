Japan’s Self-Defence Forces to Guard Nuclear Plants – Nikkei

Japan’s new policy comes after seeing Russian missile strikes target Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and grids over the last year

The Japanese government will deploy its Self-Defence Forces to immediately respond to attacks on its nuclear power plants, Nikkei Asia reported.

The Geneva Conventions ban foreign attacks on civilian infrastructure, but Japan’s new policy comes after Russian missile strikes have targeted Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and grids over the last year, the report said, while North Korea has also dramatically ramped up its firing of missiles in waters near Japan.

Read the full report: Nikkei Asia

SEE MORE: