Japan’s Self-Defence Forces to Guard Nuclear Plants – Nikkei

The Japanese government will deploy its Self-Defence Forces to immediately respond to attacks on its nuclear power plants, Nikkei Asia reported.
The Geneva Conventions ban foreign attacks on civilian infrastructure, but Japan’s new policy comes after Russian missile strikes have targeted Ukraine’s nuclear power plants and grids over the last year, the report said, while North Korea has also dramatically ramped up its firing of missiles in waters near Japan.
Read the full report: Nikkei Asia
SEE MORE:
Japanese Against Tax Raises For Military Expansion: Survey
TSMC Considering Second Chip Plant in Japan, Lawmaker Says
Japanese Takeovers Reach Record High in 2022 – Nikkei