Kadokawa Shares Soar on News Sony Wants to Buy Gamemaker

November 19, 2024

Shares of Japanese gamemaker Kadokawa were up 23% on Tuesday on news Sony is in talks to buy the company behind the ‘Elden Ring’ and other popular games


Sony Group president Hiroki Totoki attends the company's annual strategy briefing in Tokyo, May 23, 2024 (Reuters).

 

Shares of Kadokawa have shot up on reports that Sony wants to buy the company that launched the popular ‘Elden Ring’ game.

Kadokawa shares were up 23% – the daily limit – at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Sources have told Reuters that Sony is in talks to acquire Kadokawa, as it wants to add the game-maker to its entertainment portfolio.

 

ALSO SEE: Retaliatory Trade Tariffs Could Backfire on Asia, IMF Warns

 

Talks between the two firms are ongoing and, if successful, a deal could be signed in coming weeks, they said.

Kadokawa’s market capitalisation was around $2.7 billion prior to the Reuters report. Meanwhile, Sony’s shares closed up 0.6%.

Sony declined to comment, while Kadokawa said it cannot comment currently.

Sony already has a 2% stake in Kadokawa and a stake in Kadokawa-controlled FromSoftware, the developer of the hit fantasy action role-playing game.

The critically acclaimed title is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and “Game of Thrones” author George RR Martin.

 

Players battling monsters

The game, which depicts an atmospheric world where players battle monsters and quest to repair the Elden Ring, has sold 25 million units and been widely praised.

The title is available on platforms including Sony’s PlayStation. An expansion, “Shadow of the Erdtree”, sold 5 million units in the three days after its release in June.

Kadokawa began as a publisher in 1945, but has expanded into games, anime, events and figures with franchises such as “Re:Zero”, in which a teenage boy is summoned to a fantasy world.

Other franchises include “Delicious in Dungeon”, a manga series adapted into anime about adventurers exploring dungeons and eating monsters they encounter.

Known as the inventor of the Walkman, Sony has transformed from an electronics manufacturer into an entertainment and technology juggernaut spanning movies, music, games and chips.

“Loveable characters and intellectual property (IP) can live for 30, 50 or 100 years,” Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said last year.

“That’s something we want to make investment in for sustainable growth,” he said.

Sony’s focus includes anime, whose growth worldwide has been fuelled by the spread of streaming services and greater familiarity with Japanese culture.

The group has also had success in extending the reach of its own franchises, with “The Last of Us” games series adapted into a popular HBO drama.

Sony, which has a market valuation of around $114 billion, in January scrapped the $10 billion merger of its Indian arm with Zee Entertainment Enterprises saying some conditions were not met.

Kadokawa’s business has been buffeted in recent years.

In June, it was hit by a cyberattack that resulted in a data leak and affected business activities.

Two years ago, Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the son of the company’s founder, resigned as chairman after he was indicted on bribery charges related to the Tokyo Olympics.

 

  • Reuters with addtional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Sony Accused of Not Playing Fair in $7.9bn PlayStation Lawsuit

India’s Reliance in Tech Tie-Up Talks Ahead of Chipmaking Move

Sony Says it Can Make Humanoid Robots – if They Have a Role

Sony Ready for Metaverse Revolution Across Platforms

Sony to Boost PlayStation 5 Output, Broaden PC, Mobile Titles

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Retaliatory Trade Tariffs Could Backfire on Asia, IMF Warns
India Tells Meta to Stop Sharing WhatsApp Data, Group to Appeal
G20 Countries Reach ‘Fragile Consensus’ on Climate Finance
More Dead as Philippines Hit by Sixth Typhoon in a Month - ABC
