Malaysia, India Bid to Profit From US-China Chip War – KrAsia

The tech trade battle between Washington and Beijing has created a window of opportunity for China’s southern neighbours

The ongoing technology trade war between the US and China has created an opportunity for tech hubs in Malaysia and India to advance their chip prospects, KrAsia reported.

Malaysia was already a specialist in the backend of semiconductor manufacturing, particularly packaging, assembling and testing chips. Now the Malaysian government has introduced a raft of new incentives in a bid to attract investors from China, Europe and the US, as the curbs and counter-curbs fly between Washington and Beijing.

India is also looking to capitalise on the supply chain disruption to entice foreign chip companies with its own batch of incentives, the story went on, allocating $10 billion for support for both local and foreign semiconductor firms.

Read the full story: KrASIA

By Sean O’Meara

