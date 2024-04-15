fbpx

Semiconductors

Malaysia, India Bid to Profit From US-China Chip War – KrAsia

April 15, 2024

The tech trade battle between Washington and Beijing has created a window of opportunity for China’s southern neighbours


A view shows the city shrouded by haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 3, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

The ongoing technology trade war between the US and China has created an opportunity for tech hubs in Malaysia and India to advance their chip prospects, KrAsia reported.

Malaysia was already a specialist in the backend of semiconductor manufacturing, particularly packaging, assembling and testing chips. Now the Malaysian government has introduced a raft of new incentives in a bid to attract investors from China, Europe and the US, as the curbs and counter-curbs fly between Washington and Beijing.

India is also looking to capitalise on the supply chain disruption to entice foreign chip companies with its own batch of incentives, the story went on, allocating $10 billion for support for both local and foreign semiconductor firms.

Read the full story: KrASIA

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

US Lawmakers’ Fury Over Huawei’s Intel AI Chip-Powered Laptop

China Orders Telecoms to End Use of US Chips by 2027 – WSJ

Taiwanese Firms Eye SE Asia Boltholes in Case China Invades – FT

Top US Republican Senator Backs Forced Sale of TikTok

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

