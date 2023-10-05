Maldives’ New Leader to Boot Out Indian Military – AP

President-elect Mohamed Muizzu said supporters of his party do not want foreign military personnel in the archipelago nation

The Maldives’ president-elect Mohamed Muizzu, has said he will ask Indian troops to leave the archipelago nation once he takes office on November 17, as that was a promise he made during his campaign, according to a report by Associated Press, which said Muizzu explained that his supporters did not want a foreign military staying in the country.

“The people have told us that they don’t want foreign military here,” he was quoted as saying. Muizzu’s People’s National Congress is seen as “heavily pro-China,” the report said, noting that Abdulla Yameen, who was president from 2013 to 2018, was from the same party and had joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative to boost infrastructure and trade before being convicted of graft. On Sunday Yameen was transferred from prison to house arrest, which was another campaign promise by Muizzu.

