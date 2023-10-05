fbpx

Maldives’ New Leader to Boot Out Indian Military – AP

October 5, 2023

President-elect Mohamed Muizzu said supporters of his party do not want foreign military personnel in the archipelago nation


Mohamed Muizzu, Maldives president-elect, from the opposition People's National Congress speaks with the media during the second poll round in Male, Sept 30, 2023. (Reuters, Dhahau Naseem).

 

The Maldives’ president-elect Mohamed Muizzu, has said he will ask Indian troops to leave the archipelago nation once he takes office on November 17, as that was a promise he made during his campaign, according to a report by Associated Press, which said Muizzu explained that his supporters did not want a foreign military staying in the country.

“The people have told us that they don’t want foreign military here,” he was quoted as saying. Muizzu’s People’s National Congress is seen as “heavily pro-China,” the report said, noting that Abdulla Yameen, who was president from 2013 to 2018, was from the same party and had joined China’s Belt and Road Initiative  to boost infrastructure and trade before being convicted of graft. On Sunday Yameen was transferred from prison to house arrest, which was another campaign promise by Muizzu.

Read the full report: SCMP/AP.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Pro-China Candidate Muizzu to be Maldives’ New President

 

China Pledges $63m in Infrastructure, Aid in Maldives

 

China’s Wang Yi Visits Kenya to Boost BRI Deals

 

China in Talks to Buy Strategic Island in The Solomons – ABC

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

