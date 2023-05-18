fbpx

Semiconductors

Micron to Spend $3.7bn to Bring EUV Chipmaking Tech to Japan

May 18, 2023

The development comes at a time when the US is increasingly urging its allies to work together to counter China’s chips and advanced technology development


Employees work to assemble ASML's Twinscan NXE3400B chip lithography tool in Veldhoven
The latest EUV chipmaking machines will be used to make 1-gamma chips, which can be used for mass production of material required in complex applications. Photo: Reuters

 

US chipmaker Micron Technology said on Wednesday it plans to invest up to 500 billion yen ($3.7 billion) in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology over the next few years with support from the Japanese government.

Micron will be the first semiconductor company to bring EUV technology to Japan for production, the company said.

The latest EUV chipmaking machines will be used to make 1-gamma chips, which can be used for mass production of material required in complex applications such as image processing networks.

 

Micron said it expects to ramp EUV into production on the 1-gamma node in Taiwan and Japan from 2025 onwards.

The announcement comes after the company kicked off mass production of its new high-capacity low-power 1-beta dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips at its plant in Hiroshima last year.

DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off.

Japan has been striving to reinvigorate its chip sector, whose global market share has fallen to about 10% from around 50% in the late 1980s.

The development also comes at a time when the United States is increasingly urging its allies to work together to counter China’s chips and advanced technology development.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

