fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

Japan Targets Tripling Sales of Homemade Chips by 2030

April 3, 2023

Japan has seen its share of the global microchip market crash from 50% in the late 1980s to around 10% now


Japan sees microchips as key products in its bid to bolster economic security. Photo: Reuters
Japan sees microchips as key products in its bid to bolster economic security. Photo: Reuters

 

Japan is targeting a tripling of sales in domestically-made semiconductors by the end of the decade as it plots a comeback against its regional rivals.

The country’s industry ministry said on Monday it aimed sell 15 trillion yen ($112.55 billion) worth of advanced microchips by 2030 as Tokyo strives to boost domestic production following the global supply chain snarls caused by the Covid pandemic. 

 

Also on AF: Rich Chinese Back Buying up Property in SE Asia, Australia

 

Japan sees microchips as strategic products to strengthen its economic security and is providing hefty subsidies to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and others to build plants in Japan or have them expand existing facilities.

The ministry plans to put the sales target in Japan’s semiconductor and digital industry strategy, which will be updated by the middle of the year.

Japan has seen its share in the global microchip market tumble from 50% in the late 1980s to around 10%, outperformed by nimbler rivals with deep pockets such as South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Objects to Japan’s New Chip Export Restrictions

TSMC Plans $7.4-Billion Second Japan Fab For High-End Chips

US, Japan Chips Alliance Aims to Thwart China Ambitions

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Japan Joins US Chip War Against China With Export Restrictions
Japan Joins US Chip War Against China With Export Restrictions
China Keen to Open up, be 'Anchor' for Global Peace, Li Says
China Keen to Open up, be 'Anchor' for Global Peace, Li Says
China Banks on Boot Camps, Double Pay to Boost Chip Talent
China Banks on Boot Camps, Double Pay to Boost Chip Talent
Huawei Beats US Sanctions With Chip Tool Breakthrough
Huawei Beats US Sanctions With Chip Tool Breakthrough
logo

Semiconductors

China Objects to Japan’s New Chip Export Restrictions
China Objects to Japan’s New Chip Export Restrictions
Vishakha Saxena 03 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com