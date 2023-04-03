China Objects to Japan’s New Chip Export Restrictions

Japan joined the US chip war against China on Friday, announcing restrictions on exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment

China was strongly dissatisfied with Japan’s export restrictions on chip manufacturing equipment, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

China hoped Japan would act on its statements of cooperation with Beijing and take an objective stance, Mao told reporters at a regular briefing.

In press briefing on Friday, Ning had said: “The global semiconductor industrial and supply chains are shaped by the laws of market dynamics and the choices of businesses. To politicise, instrumentalise and weaponise trade and tech issues and destabilise the global industrial and supply chains will benefit no one and will eventually backfire.”

The export controls, coming into effect in July, will span six categories of equipment used in chip manufacturing, including cleaning, deposition, lithography and etching.

Japan did not specify China as the target of the restrictions, saying manufacturers would need to seek export permission for all regions.

But Chinese firms will likely lose access to “more products from Japanese companies that produce chipmaking equipment”.

The controls are likely to affect equipment made by at least a dozen companies, such as Screen and Advantest. Two lithography machines produced by Nikon will also likely be affected, according to a company spokesman.

