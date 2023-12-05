fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

Moody’s Downgrades China’s Credit Outlook to Negative

December 5, 2023

Ratings agency cuts China’s credit outlook, saying Beijing will have to support debt-laden local governments and state firms, posing risks to the country’s fiscal and institutional strength


AFP file image

 

Moody’s has cut its outlook on the Chinese government’s credit ratings from stable to negative.

The ratings agency said on Tuesday that the move stemmed from lower medium-term economic growth and ongoing downsizing of the property sector.

Moody’s affirmed China’s A1 long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and said it expects the country’s annual GDP growth to be 4.0% in 2024 and 2025.

The change to a negative outlook reflected rising evidence that authorities will have to provide financial support for debt-laden local governments and state firms, posing broad risks to China’s fiscal, economic and institutional strength, Moody’s said in a statement.

 

ALSO SEE: Push for Phase-Out of Fossil Fuels on the Table at COP28

 

“The outlook change also reflects the increased risks related to structurally and persistently lower medium-term economic growth and the ongoing downsizing of the property sector,” Moody’s said.

The world’s second-biggest economy has struggled to mount a strong post-Covid recovery this year as a deepening crisis in the housing market, local government debt risks, slow global growth and geopolitical tensions have dented momentum.

A flurry of policy support measures have proven only modestly beneficial, raising pressure on authorities to roll out more stimulus.

China’s Finance Ministry said it was disappointed by Moody’s downgrade, adding that the economy will maintain its rebound an positive trend. It also said property and local government risks are controllable.

While the economy is seen on track to hit the government’s annual growth target of around 5% this year, Moody’s expects China’s annual economic growth to slow to an average 3.8% from 2026 to 2030.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

‘De-Risking’ by Western Businesses Eroding China’s Outlook

 

China Not Doing Enough to Spark Property Turnaround: Analysts

 

China Asks Banks to Roll Over $13tn Local Debt at Lower Rates

 

Moody’s Sounds Alarm For China’s Troubled Property Sector

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Tech, Yields Weigh on Nikkei; Hang Seng Slides on China Data
Tech, Yields Weigh on Nikkei; Hang Seng Slides on China Data
Push for Phase-Out of Fossil Fuels on the Table at COP28
Push for Phase-Out of Fossil Fuels on the Table at COP28
Tesla’s China-Made Monthly Sales Slip 18% Year-on-Year
Tesla’s China-Made Monthly Sales Slip 18% Year-on-Year
Cyclone Forces Foxconn, Pegatron to Shut India iPhone Factories
Cyclone Forces Foxconn, Pegatron to Shut India iPhone Factories
logo

Market Insights

India to Overtake China to Become Global IPO Leader
India to Overtake China to Become Global IPO Leader
Vishakha Saxena 04 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com