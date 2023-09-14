fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

Moody’s Sounds Alarm For China’s Troubled Property Sector

September 14, 2023

The ratings agency fears Beijing’s support measures won’t be enough to turn around the fortunes of the country’s real estate giants


A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
A construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured in Tianjin, China August 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Ratings agency Moody’s sounded the alarm bell for China’s crisis-hit property sector on Thursday, downgrading its outlook to negative from stable, as it predicted an unrelenting fall in home sales despite government support.

Moody’s said it expected contracted sales to fall by about 5% over the next six to 12 months in China, and the impact of government measures to boost property purchases was likely to be short-lived and uneven.

 

Also on AF: US, Euro Firms Switch Investment Focus From China to India

 

The outlook downgrade comes amid a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers. China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted property developer, is at the centre of the crisis.

The crisis has also engulfed China’s largest private property developer Country Garden Holdings Co, which has been battling to avoid a default, having won approval from its creditors this week to extend the maturity of several onshore bonds.

Credit stress at Country Garden, which Moody’s rates as ‘Ca with a negative outlook’, has amplified investors’ risk aversion, Cedric Lai, an analyst at the agency said in a statement.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Country Garden Stock Jumps as Creditors Back Bond Extensions

Hui Ka Yan and The Rise and Fall of China Evergrande

Country Garden Creditors Fear it Won’t Dodge Another Bullet

China Evergrande Sinks 80% as Trading Resumes After 17 Months

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Five Big Chinese Cities Lift Home Buying Curbs to Aid Developers
Five Big Chinese Cities Lift Home Buying Curbs to Aid Developers
Country Garden Creditors Fear it Won’t Dodge Another Bullet
Country Garden Creditors Fear it Won’t Dodge Another Bullet
Evergrande First-Half Net Loss Halved Ahead of Trade Resumption
Evergrande First-Half Net Loss Halved Ahead of Trade Resumption
China Moves to Boost Affordable Housing, Home Loans Amid Crisis
China Moves to Boost Affordable Housing, Home Loans Amid Crisis
logo

Real Estate

Country Garden Stock Jumps as Creditors Back Bond Extensions
Country Garden Stock Jumps as Creditors Back Bond Extensions
Jim Pollard 12 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com