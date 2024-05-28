Most Young Americans Would Buy a Chinese EV – CS

A new survey has revealed US drivers aged under 40 weren’t worried about data-sharing fears or the potential loss of domestic jobs

More than three-quarters of young Americans would consider buying a Chinese electric vehicle, despite the escalating trade war between the two superpowers, Carscoops reported.

US buyers can’t currently purchase any Chinese-branded EVs but a new study revealed that drivers aged under 40 would welcome them with open arms, the story continued. A study by AutoPacific found 76% of Americans aged in their 20s and 30s would buy a Chinese EV.

The overall figure falls to 35% when 18 to 80-year-olds were asked with data sharing fears high on respondents’ list of concerns but another 16% of all drivers who rejected the idea of Chinese EV ownership said they would change their mind if they were built in the US.

Read the full story: Carscoops

By Sean O’Meara

