Nikkei Nosedives on Tech Sell-Off, US Fears Weigh on Hang Seng

September 4, 2024

Downbeat US manufacturing data and a turnaround in enthusiasm for AI darling Nvidia saw tech stocks dumped across the region


A visitor using his smartphone takes photos of an electronic screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average, which surged past an all-time record high scaled in December 1989, inside a building in Tokyo. Photo REUTERS

 

Asia’s major stock indexes plunged on Wednesday in the wake of a tech-led Wall Street sell-off sparked by fears of a downturn in the world’s No1 economy.

Shares across the region tumbled, while oil prices hit multi-month lows, as soft US manufacturing data reignited fears of a hard landing.

Leading the retreat was Japan’s Nikkei share average, which fell more than 4%, as its chip-related stocks followed the likes of AI darling Nvidia into the red.

 

The Nikkei closed 4.24% lower at 37,047.61, marking its lowest close since August 15 and biggest decline since August 5. The broader Topix fell 3.65% to 2,633.49.

The Nikkei fell more than 12% to 31,458.42 on August 5 in its biggest decline since Black Monday amid US recession fears and a sharply stronger yen. On Wednesday, a stronger yen also weighed on local equities, many of which are exporters.

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Tuesday, with Nvidia tumbling nearly 10% as investors reined in their enthusiasm about artificial intelligence. Market sentiment was also hit as Institute for Supply Management data showed US manufacturing remained subdued.

In Japan, chip-related giants tracked Nvidia lower, with Tokyo Electron and Advantest shedding 8.55% and 7.74%, respectively.

China and Hong Kong shares also dropped, following the overnight sell-off in technology sector stocks in New York.

Risk appetite was further diminished by China’s slowing services sector and heightened trade tensions with Canada. The blue-chip CSI 300 index declined 0.65%, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.67%, or 18.70 points, to 2,784.28.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.10%, or 194.15 points, to 17,457.34 as tech shares in both markets were hit hard, especially after Nvidia’s stock plunged by 9.53% overnight. 

Energy stocks also saw notable declines, leading both Shanghai’s and Hong Kong’s markets lower as oil prices continued to fall. Hong Kong’s energy index dropped 4.5% and China’s CSI energy index decreased by 2.2%.

Elsewhere across the region, in earlier trade, Seoul and Taipei dived more than 3%. Sydney, Singapore and Manila gave back more than 1% and Wellington was also down.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last 1.8% lower.

 

US Dollar Rebounds

US stock futures meanwhile extended declines. S&P 500 futures eased 0.55%, while Nasdaq futures shed 0.74%. Eurostoxx 50 futures slid more than 1% and FTSE futures declined 0.75%.

Concerns over the sluggish outlook in China – the world’s biggest oil importer – and worries over a global slowdown in turn further exacerbated the decline in oil prices due to expectations of weakening demand.

Brent crude futures bottomed at $73.14 a barrel on Wednesday while US crude hit a trough of $69.72, both their lowest levels since December. They had fallen nearly 5% in the previous session.

A slew of US economic data is due this week, including figures on job openings, jobless claims and the closely watched non-farm payrolls report out on Friday.

Given the Federal Reserve’s labour market focus, Friday’s release could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized.

Ahead of the releases, moves in currencies and US Treasuries were less dramatic than those seen in equities, though safe-haven currencies like the dollar and the yen were buoyed by safety bids.

The yen was last 0.2% higher at 145.15 per dollar, while a rebound in the greenback pushed the euro further away from a 13-month high. The common currency last bought $1.1057.

The Australian dollar was on the defensive, falling 0.12% to $0.67035, further pressured by weakness in commodity prices and as data on Wednesday showed Australia’s economy stuck in the slow lane last quarter.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield fell nearly two basis points to 3.8253%, while the two-year yield fell more than three bps to 3.8528%.

 

Key figures

Tokyo – Nikkei 225 < DOWN 4.24% at 37,047.61 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index < DOWN 1.10% at 17,457.34 (close)

Shanghai – Composite < DOWN 0.67% at 2,784.28 (close)

London – FTSE 100 < DOWN 0.63% at 8,245.89 (0932 BST)

New York – Dow < DOWN 1.51% at 40,936.93 (Tuesday close)

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Likely to Spend $50 Billion on Chip Equipment This Year

Alibaba’s 3-Year ‘Rectification’ Period Over, Says Regulator

‘New Productive Forces’ Not Solving China’s Job Crisis

Nikkei Dips on Firmer Yen, China Banks Drag on Hang Seng

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

