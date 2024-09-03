China Likely to Spend $50 Billion on Chip Equipment This Year

China was the only country to increase its year-on-year chip equipment purchases, with other major buyers like Taiwan, South Korea and the US all spending less

China is on track to spend a whopping $50 billion to purchase chipmaking equipment this year, despite increased efforts by the United States to cut off Beijing from advanced semiconductor technologies.

The estimates, reported by Nikkei Asia citing data from industry lobby SEMI, come on the back of a scramble within China to set up new chip fabs and protect the country’s supply chains from new US sanctions.

That scramble has led China to spend a record $25 billion on chip equipment in the first half of the year, Nikkei reported.

Also on AF: China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

That amount is more than the combined spending from South Korea, Taiwan and the US on chip tools during the period, the report noted.

The huge jump in spending is in line with Beijing’s larger strategy of ploughing tens of billions of dollars into semiconductors — a technology in which it aims to achieve 70% self-sufficiency by next year.

In May, China set up a $47.5 billion fund to boost its chip industry. This was the third such fund launched by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or “Big Fund”, and was bigger in value in than the first two chip funds combined.

China’s local governments are also taking similar steps to boost their chip output. Just last week, Chinese capital Beijing set up its own chip fund with a registered capital of $1.2 billion.

Similarly, Shanghai city doubled the value of its own chip fund by pumping in another $1 billion into it last month. Shanghai has also awarded a series of subsidies to projects led by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Huawei in the city. Those projects include SMIC’s 300mm production lines which it is likely using to produce 5nm chips for Huawei’s smartphones.

Year of recovery

China’s large spending has come as a breather for the chip equipment market as it emerges from a slowdown in 2023.

China was the only country to increase its year-on-year chip equipment purchases, with other major buyers like Taiwan, South Korea and the US all spending less than last year, Nikkei said.

“We are seeing China continue to buy all the equipment they can for their new mature-node chipmaking facilities,” Nikkei quoted SEMI’s senior director of market intelligence, Clark Tseng, as saying.

The purchases have also meant that China was the biggest market for most leading chip equipment makers across the world.

The country accounted for nearly half the sales of ASML — the world’s dominant maker of lithography machines and Europe’s most valuable tech firm — in the first six months of the year.

Similarly, Japan’s Tokyo Electron earned 49.9% of its second-quarter revenue from the country.

China remains a significant source of revenue for US chipmakers too. It accounted for 32%, 39% and 44% of revenue for Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA respectively, in the second quarter.

By Vishakha Saxena

Also read: