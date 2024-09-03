fbpx

Semiconductors

China Likely to Spend $50 Billion on Chip Equipment This Year

September 3, 2024

China was the only country to increase its year-on-year chip equipment purchases, with other major buyers like Taiwan, South Korea and the US all spending less


Employees work to assemble ASML's Twinscan NXE3400B chip lithography tool in Veldhoven
Employees with ASML's Twinscan NXE3400B chip lithography tool in Veldhoven. Photo: Reuters.

 

China is on track to spend a whopping $50 billion to purchase chipmaking equipment this year, despite increased efforts by the United States to cut off Beijing from advanced semiconductor technologies.

The estimates, reported by Nikkei Asia citing data from industry lobby SEMI, come on the back of a scramble within China to set up new chip fabs and protect the country’s supply chains from new US sanctions.

That scramble has led China to spend a record $25 billion on chip equipment in the first half of the year, Nikkei reported.

 

Also on AF: China Threatens to Cut Off ASML Over New US Chip Curbs

 

That amount is more than the combined spending from South Korea, Taiwan and the US on chip tools during the period, the report noted.

The huge jump in spending is in line with Beijing’s larger strategy of ploughing tens of billions of dollars into semiconductors — a technology in which it aims to achieve 70% self-sufficiency by next year.

In May, China set up a $47.5 billion fund to boost its chip industry. This was the third such fund launched by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or “Big Fund”, and was bigger in value in than the first two chip funds combined.

China’s local governments are also taking similar steps to boost their chip output. Just last week, Chinese capital Beijing set up its own chip fund with a registered capital of $1.2 billion.

Similarly, Shanghai city doubled the value of its own chip fund by pumping in another $1 billion into it last month. Shanghai has also awarded a series of subsidies to projects led by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Huawei in the city. Those projects include SMIC’s 300mm production lines which it is likely using to produce 5nm chips for Huawei’s smartphones.

 

Year of recovery

China’s large spending has come as a breather for the chip equipment market as it emerges from a slowdown in 2023.

China was the only country to increase its year-on-year chip equipment purchases, with other major buyers like Taiwan, South Korea and the US all spending less than last year, Nikkei said.

“We are seeing China continue to buy all the equipment they can for their new mature-node chipmaking facilities,” Nikkei quoted SEMI’s senior director of market intelligence, Clark Tseng, as saying.

The purchases have also meant that China was the biggest market for most leading chip equipment makers across the world.

The country accounted for nearly half the sales of ASML — the world’s dominant maker of lithography machines and Europe’s most valuable tech firm — in the first six months of the year.

Similarly, Japan’s Tokyo Electron earned 49.9% of its second-quarter revenue from the country.

China remains a significant source of revenue for US chipmakers too. It accounted for 32%, 39% and 44% of revenue for Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA respectively, in the second quarter.

 

  • By Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

ASML Has Sold One in Two Chipmaking Machines to China This Year

The World Needs China’s Legacy Chips, ASML CEO Says

US Curbs Set Off Sales, Tech Boom for China Chip Equipment Firms

China’s AI Chip Firms Downgrade Designs to Keep Access to TSMC

China Firms Rush to Poach Nvidia Clients With AI Chip Offerings

‘Four of Five Huawei AI Chips Defective’ as US Sanctions Bite

Huawei, SMIC Set to Defy US Sanctions With 5nm Chips

US Set to Double Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors in 2025 – TH

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

