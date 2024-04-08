fbpx

Nvidia to Build $200m Indonesia AI Centre in SE Asia Push

April 8, 2024

The US memory chip giant has partnered with local telco firm Indosat as it looks to expand in the key region


The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara
The logo of tech firm Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Reuters

 

US chip leader Nvidia is to build a $200 million artificial intelligence centre in Indonesia this year, in a team-up with local telco firm PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

Communication minister Budi Arie Setiadi said the AI centre would be both a  telecommunications and human resource hub and will be located in Surakarta city in central Java.

Indosat’s CEO has shared details of the investment plan with Surakarta mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also Indonesia’s vice president elect and the son of the ongoing President Joko Widodo.

 

Also on AF: US Won’t Allow Chinese Imports to Kill New Industries: Yellen

 

“Why in Surakarta? Because they are ready, have good human resources and 5G infrastructure,” he said.

Indosat is committed to becoming the pioneer in AI development in Indonesia, its spokesperson Steve Saerang said in a statement on Friday.

“Now, our main focus is to develop a centre of excellence related to AI in Surakarta,” he said, adding the collaboration will foster the development of a better tech infrastructure in Indonesia.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

