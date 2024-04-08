Nvidia to Build $200m Indonesia AI Centre in SE Asia Push

The US memory chip giant has partnered with local telco firm Indosat as it looks to expand in the key region

US chip leader Nvidia is to build a $200 million artificial intelligence centre in Indonesia this year, in a team-up with local telco firm PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

Communication minister Budi Arie Setiadi said the AI centre would be both a telecommunications and human resource hub and will be located in Surakarta city in central Java.

Indosat’s CEO has shared details of the investment plan with Surakarta mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also Indonesia’s vice president elect and the son of the ongoing President Joko Widodo.

“Why in Surakarta? Because they are ready, have good human resources and 5G infrastructure,” he said.

Indosat is committed to becoming the pioneer in AI development in Indonesia, its spokesperson Steve Saerang said in a statement on Friday.

“Now, our main focus is to develop a centre of excellence related to AI in Surakarta,” he said, adding the collaboration will foster the development of a better tech infrastructure in Indonesia.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

