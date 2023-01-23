fbpx

Type to search

Asia

Pakistan Grid Outage Leaves Tens of Millions Without Power

January 23, 2023

The outage hit schools, hospitals, and factories in many cities across the country and shows the sorry state of the country’s power system


An outage on Pakistan's national grid hit schools, hospitals and factories around the country, affecting tens of millions of people. Photo: AFP
An outage on Pakistan's national grid hit schools, hospitals and factories around the country, affecting tens of millions of people. Photo: AFP

 

A major outage of Pakistan’s national grid left tens of millions of people without electricity on Monday, its power ministry said.

The outage hit schools, hospitals, and factories around the country, which Power minster Khurrum Dastigir said was caused by a voltage fluctuation in the grid between the southern cities of Dadu and Jamshoro.

“There was a fluctuation in voltage and the systems were shut down one by one. This is not a major crisis,” Dastagir told Geo TV news channel.

 

Also on AF: Apple ‘to Raise India Production to 25%’ in Retreat From China

 

Outages were reported in the southern port city of Karachi, the capital Islamabad, the eastern city of Lahore and Peshawar in the north.

The sorry state of Pakistan’s power sector is emblematic of an economy that has lurched from one International Monetary Fund bail-out to the next, with electricity outages occurring frequently due a lack funds to upgrade aging infrastructure.

In Peshawar, a city of more than 2.3 million people, some residents said they were unable to get drinking water because the pumps were powered by electricity.

 

Running on emergency power

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city’s Lady Reading Hospital, the largest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said back-up generators were used to provide uninterrupted electricity for the emergency ward, intensive care units, and laboratories.

The Power Ministry issued a statement saying that work was ongoing to revive the system, and the minister said that electricity had been restored in some parts of the country.

Pakistan has enough power installed capacity to meet the demand, especially in winter, when it mostly has a surplus.

But the country lacks resources to run its oil and gas powered plants and the sector is so heavily in debt that it cannot afford to invest in infrastructure and power lines.

“Generators are too far from the load centres and transmission lines are too long and insufficient,” a top power official who did not want to be quoted because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

 

Read more:

 

UN Chief Urges ‘Massive’ Support to Help Pakistan Rebuild

 

Pakistan Floods Damage Tops $10 Billion, Minister Says

IMF Calls for Pakistan Income Tax Reforms – Dawn

 

IMF Releases $1bn to Pakistan After Austerity Measures Approved

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Vietnam Plans to Double Wind Power With $13bn US Project
Vietnam Plans to Double Wind Power With $13bn US Project
China's Carbon Market Hampered by Fraud, 'Weak' Design
China's Carbon Market Hampered by Fraud, 'Weak' Design
Power Plants in Three Gorges Sold to China Yangtze For $12bn
Power Plants in Three Gorges Sold to China Yangtze For $12bn
Japan Power Supply Creaks As Tokyo Faces Worst Ever Heatwave
Japan Power Supply Creaks As Tokyo Faces Worst Ever Heatwave
logo

Asia

China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister
China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister
Vishakha Saxena 23 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com