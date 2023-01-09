fbpx

UN Chief Urges ‘Massive’ Support to Help Pakistan Rebuild

January 9, 2023

UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres speaks with Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif in Geneva at summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country. Reuters photo January 9, 2023.

 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for “massive investments” to help Pakistan rebuild after historic floods last year that devastated a large chunk of the country.

Guterres, anxious to spur support for a $16-billion recovery effort, said the South Asian nation had been the victim of climate chaos and inadequacies of the global financial system.

Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions are gathering for a meeting in Geneva as Islamabad seeks support in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.

The spectacular floods in August and September, which are still receding, killed at least 1,700 people and displaced around 8 million.

 

‘Morally bankrupt financial system’

“We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future,” Guterres said in opening remarks.

“Pakistan is doubly victimized by climate chaos and a morally bankrupt global financial system,” he added, calling for creative ways for developing countries to access debt relief and financing.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a new “coalition of the willing” to provide the country with a lifeline, saying it needed $8 billion over the next three years.

In a video message, France President Emmanuel Macron pledged $10 million in additional aid support.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

