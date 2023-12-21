fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Panasonic Energy Pulls Plug on Oklahoma Battery Plant Plan

December 21, 2023

The Tesla battery supplier said they decided “not to move forward with developing the site” which would have been its third US factory


Panasonic US battery plant
A man is reflected on Panasonic's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters

 

Panasonic Energy has axed plans for a new electric vehicle battery plant in the US state of Oklahoma.

The firm, which is a unit of Panasonic Holdings and the battery supplier to EV maker Tesla, said the south-western state was no longer a candidate to be its third US factory.

Last year, the battery maker chose Kansas for its second plant in the United States over Oklahoma, after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly pushed the state legislature to approve an incentive package of up to $1 billion.

“After careful deliberations, we have made the decision not to move forward with developing the site,” Panasonic Energy said in a statement. “This decision will not impact our operations in Nevada or Kansas.”

 

Also in AF: US May Hike Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Other Goods – WSJ

 

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce said although it was not engaged in any specific talks with Panasonic for a site, it would look forward to future opportunities.

When asked whether slowing EV demand impacted the company’s decision, Panasonic said it will continue to consider all possibilities for expanding its North America business.

Demand for electric vehicles have been pressured this year by high interest rates forcing Tesla to spark a price war to stoke sales.

The Tesla supplier said in October that production in Japan suffered from slowing uptake for high-end EVs in North America, whose buyers do not receive a tax credit as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Panasonic Battery Unit Cuts Profit Forecast, Warns on EV Sales

Panasonic to Start Building Battery Factory in US Next Month

Panasonic Weighing up US Sites For New Battery Plant

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Japan Looking to Trim Budget for First Time in 12 Years
Japan Looking to Trim Budget for First Time in 12 Years
Inflation Worries Mount as Exporters Hunt Ways Around Red Sea
Inflation Worries Mount as Exporters Hunt Ways Around Red Sea
China Curbs The Export of Rare Earths Processing Technology
China Curbs The Export of Rare Earths Processing Technology
Xi Warned Biden That China Would Reunify With Taiwan - NBC
Xi Warned Biden That China Would Reunify With Taiwan - NBC
logo

Electric Vehicles

Chinese Car Exports to EU Seen Hit by Red Sea Ship Attacks
Chinese Car Exports to EU Seen Hit by Red Sea Ship Attacks
Jim Pollard 20 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com