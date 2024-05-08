Renewables Now Source of 30% of World’s Power – Guardian

The surge in clean electricity is expected to power a 2% decrease in global fossil fuel generation in the year ahead, according to think tank Ember

Renewables-sourced energy provided more than 30% of the world’s power for the first time last year, The Guardian reported, thanks to a surge in wind and solar-generated electricity last year.

A new report on the global power system has claimed that the world may be on the brink of finally reducing fossil fuel dependence, even as overall demand for electricity continues to rise, the story on the UK news site continued.

Clean electricity has already helped to slow the growth in fossil fuels by almost two-thirds in the past 10 years, according to the report by climate think tank Ember, as it found that renewables have grown from 19% of electricity in 2000 to more than 30% of global electricity last year.

Read the full story: The Guardian

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

