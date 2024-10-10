Renewables Set to Supply Half of World’s Power by 2030 – YE

The International Energy Agency says wind and solar plants are now the cheapest forms of new power in nearly every large country

Renewables are on track to produce nearly half of the world’s electricity by the end of the decade, Yale Environment 360 reported.

Citing a new report by the International Energy Agency, over the next six years the world will add more than 5,500 gigawatts of renewable capacity – equal to the total current capacity of China, India, the US and EU combined – with solar accounting for most of the growth, the story continued.

China is leading the way by some distance on renewable power installations, the report on the online environmental magazine went on, as it erects large numbers of massive new solar and wind projects.

“This report shows that the growth of renewables, especially solar, will transform electricity systems across the globe this decade,” said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

By Sean O’Meara

