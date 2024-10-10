fbpx

New Energy

Renewables Set to Supply Half of World’s Power by 2030 – YE

October 10, 2024

The International Energy Agency says wind and solar plants are now the cheapest forms of new power in nearly every large country


A man rides a motorcycle along the solar panels in Gujarat Solar Park also called Charanka Solar Park at Patan district in Gujarat,
A man rides a motorcycle along the solar panels in Gujarat Solar Park also called Charanka Solar Park at Patan district in Gujarat. Photo: Reuters

 

Renewables are on track to produce nearly half of the world’s electricity by the end of the decade, Yale Environment 360 reported.

Citing a new report by the International Energy Agency, over the next six years the world will add more than 5,500 gigawatts of renewable capacity – equal to the total current capacity of China, India, the US and EU combined – with solar accounting for most of the growth, the story continued.

China is leading the way by some distance on renewable power installations, the report on the online environmental magazine went on, as it erects large numbers of massive new solar and wind projects.

“This report shows that the growth of renewables, especially solar, will transform electricity systems across the globe this decade,” said IEA chief Fatih Birol.

Read the full story: The Yale Environment

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

40% of Global Energy Generated by Renewables in 2023

Decline in China’s Solar Output Seen Due to Oversupply – PV Mag

Renewables Now Source of 30% of World’s Power – Guardian

India’s Solar, Wind Power Surge Amid Green Target Chase

China National Nuclear Power’s Output Rises 15.5% on Renewables Growth

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

LNG’s Carbon Footprint 33% Bigger Than Coal’s – CC
China Overseas Green Investment Surges in Bid to Dodge Tariffs
Booming Solar Puts 2030 Renewable Energy Goals ‘Within Reach’
Green Investment Hindered by Poor Demand For Low-Carbon Products
New Energy

BP Dumps Oil Pledge While Chasing Billions in Climate Subsidies
Vishakha Saxena 10 Oct 2024
