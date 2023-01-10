Sacked Test-Kit Workers Clash with Police in China – RFA

Thousands of young workers clashed with police on Saturday during a protest to demand wages after they were laid off without pay by the heads of a Covid test-kit factory in southwest China

Mass layoffs at a Covid test-kit factory in the city of Chongqing in southwest China, after Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month, spurred clashes with police that left 10 people injured and damage to machinery and equipment in the factory over the weekend, as thousands of young angry former workers demanded payment from Zybio company, according to a report by Radio Free Asia.

Social media carried video clips of the protest on Saturday night with people throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police with riot shields, while other clips uploaded to social media platforms like Douyin and Twitter showed a crowd of people shouting “Give us back our money!”, the report said, adding that sources said “the central government still owes the company ‘a large payment’,” while workers had been left “high and dry” without pay just as the Lunar New Year approaches.

Read the full report: Radio Free Asia.

ALSO SEE: