Sacked Test-Kit Workers Clash with Police in China – RFA

January 10, 2023

Thousands of young workers clashed with police on Saturday during a protest to demand wages after they were laid off without pay by the heads of a Covid test-kit factory in southwest China


Pandemic control workers in protective suits sit in a neighbourhood that used to be under lockdown, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue, in Beijing, China December 10, 2022
The abrupt end of China's pandemic control system has left a vast number of workers out of a job. This image show workers in protective suits sitting in a part of Beijing that used to be under lockdown. Photo: Reuters.

 

Mass layoffs at a Covid test-kit factory in the city of Chongqing in southwest China, after Beijing abruptly ended its zero-Covid policy last month, spurred clashes with police that left 10 people injured and damage to machinery and equipment in the factory over the weekend, as thousands of young angry former workers demanded payment from Zybio company, according to a report by Radio Free Asia.

Social media carried video clips of the protest on Saturday night with people throwing traffic cones, boxes and stools at police with riot shields, while other clips uploaded to social media platforms like Douyin and Twitter showed a crowd of people shouting “Give us back our money!”, the report said, adding that sources said “the central government still owes the company ‘a large payment’,” while workers had been left “high and dry” without pay just as the Lunar New Year approaches.

Read the full report: Radio Free Asia.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

