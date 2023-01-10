fbpx

Type to search

Covid

China Hits Back at Japan, South Korea over Covid Curbs

January 10, 2023

China makes retaliatory strike against South Korea and Japan over their ‘discriminatory’ entry restrictions on people from the mainland, amid global concern about huge Covid outbreak


Passengers push their luggage thru Beijing Airport after China reopened its borders, Reuters 10 January 2023.

 

China on Tuesday suspended the issuance of short-term visas for visitors from Japan and South Korea.

The move is seen as a retaliatory strike against two of the many countries that imposed Covid-related entry restrictions on visitors from China.

On Sunday (January 8), China became the last major economy to reopen its borders after three years of isolation.

The sudden ditching of its unpopular zero-Covid policy, in early December after historic protests against the curbs, has created a health crisis at home.

The frequent lockdowns, relentless testing and movement curbs since early 2020 have brought the world’s second-largest economy to one of its slowest growth rates in nearly half a century and caused widespread distress.

With the virus let loose, China has stopped publishing daily infection tallies. It has been reporting five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn – figures disputed by the World Health Organisation and inconsistent with funeral homes reporting a huge surge in deaths and unprecedented demand for their services.

The United States, South Korea, France and many other nations introduced testing requirements in response to China’s Covid outbreak, which has been described by some analysts as a “Covid tidal wave”.

Some governments have raised concerns about Beijing’s transparency over the scale and impact of its outbreak, as international experts predict at least 1 million deaths in China this year. Washington has also raised concerns about future potential mutations of the virus.

Although Beijing also demands negative Covid test results from anyone landing in China, officials last week threatened retaliation against countries mandating tests for people coming from China.

ALSO SEE:

Pfizer CEO Clarifies Details of Talks With China on Covid Drug

 

‘Discriminatory entry restrictions’

China’s embassy in Seoul said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday it has suspended issuing of short-term visas for visitors from South Korea.

And Kyodo news agency reported that Beijing has imposed similar measures against Japan.

In the WeChat message, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said it would adjust its latest visa rules subject to the lifting of South Korea’s “discriminatory entry restrictions” against China.

China has also told travel agencies that it has stopped issuing new visas in Japan, Kyodo said, quoting multiple travel industry sources.

China has dismissed criticism over its data as politically-motivated attempts to smear its “success” in handling the pandemic and said any future mutations are likely to be more infectious but less harmful.

 

China downplaying Covid crisis

State media on Tuesday continued to downplay the severity of the outbreak, despite claims by health data analysts that close to 270,000 people have died since December 1.

An article in Health Times, a publication managed by People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, quoted several officials as saying infections have been declining in the capital Beijing and several Chinese provinces.

Kan Quan, director of the Office of the Henan Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control, said the infection rate in the central province of 100 million people was nearly 90% as of January 6.

Yin Yong, acting mayor of Beijing, said the capital was also past its peak. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission in the city of Chongqing said the peak there was reached on December 20.

In the province of Jiangsu, the peak was reached on December 22, while in Zheijiang province “the first wave of infections has passed smoothly,” officials said. Two cities in the southern Guangdong province, China’s manufacturing heartland, reached their peaks before the end of the year.

 

Yuan hits 5-month high

Financial markets looked through the latest border curbs as mere inconvenience, with the yuan hitting a nearly five-month high on Tuesday.

Although daily flights in and out of China are still a tenth of pre-Covid levels currently, businesses across Asia, including South Korean and Japanese shop owners, Thai tour bus operators and K-pop groups are licking their lips at the prospect of more Chinese tourists.

Spending abroad by Chinese shoppers was a $250 billion a year market before Covid.

The retaliation against South Korea and Japan was not the only Covid conflict brewing in China.

State media has also taken a swipe at American drug manufacture Pfizer over the price for its Covid pill Paxlovid.

“It is not a secret that US capital forces have already accumulated quite a fortune from the world via selling vaccines and drugs, and the US government has been coordinating all along,” nationalist tabloid Global Times said in an editorial.

Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla said on Monday the company was in discussions with Chinese authorities about a price for Paxlovid, but not over licensing a generic version in China.

The abrupt change of course in Covid policies has caught many hospitals ill-equipped, while smaller cities were left scrambling to secure basic anti-fever drugs.

Yu Weishi, chairman of Youcare Pharmaceutical Group, said his firm boosted output of its anti-fever drugs five-fold to one million boxes a day in the past month.

Wang Lili, general manager at another pharmaceutical firm, CR Double Crane, said that intravenous drips were their most in-demand product.

The company has since January 5 done away with weekends to meet demand. “We are running 24/7,” Wang said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing and reporting by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Foxconn’s Covid-Hit China iPhone Plant Close to Full Recovery

 

World Bank Push For More Funds, Ways to Fight Climate Change

 

World Bank Must do More to Lead Global Energy Shift: Yellen

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Asia Shares Slip on China Recovery Doubts, Rate Hike Fears
Asia Shares Slip on China Recovery Doubts, Rate Hike Fears
Tesla Demand Gets a Boost in China Amid Price War With BYD
Tesla Demand Gets a Boost in China Amid Price War With BYD
Australia to Help Key Trading Companies Slash Emissions
Australia to Help Key Trading Companies Slash Emissions
Pfizer CEO Clarifies Details of Talks With China on Covid Drug
Pfizer CEO Clarifies Details of Talks With China on Covid Drug
logo

Covid

Thailand Drops New Covid Vaccination Rule For Visitors
Thailand Drops New Covid Vaccination Rule For Visitors
Jim Pollard 09 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com