China Says it Will Make Half the World’s Cleaner Ships by 2025

Beijing is pushing to become carbon neutral by 2060 and has pledged to build more vessels powered by methanol and liquefied natural gas

China has vowed to overhaul its shipping fleet by producing more than half of the world’s ships powered by cleaner fuels by 2025.

It did not give any estimates of the number of ships involved, in guidelines published by the industry ministry on Thursday, but said China would build more vessels powered by lower-carbon fuels such as methanol and liquefied natural gas, as part of Beijing’s push to become carbon neutral by 2060.

“[We will look to] implement innovation in ship engines, improve the efficiency of traditional fuel and LNG marine engines, and steadily increase the use of LNG in marine engines at scale,” the document issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

Key enterprises in the country have already made progress in reducing pollution and carbon emissions with the comprehensive energy consumption per 10,000 yuan dropping by 13.5% from 2020 levels, the document went on to claim.

The environmental overhaul of the shipping industry would be completed by 2030, it added.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

