fbpx

Type to search

Transport

China’s Cosco Shipping, Fortescue Eyeing Ammonia-Fuelled Ships

July 29, 2024

Firms sign an MoU on building and using ammonia-fuelled vessels owned either by COSCO or both firms to cut emissions while shipping minerals


The German government is split on whether to allow China's Cosco to take a 35% stake in a terminal at Hamburg port.
A cargo ship model is seen in front of the China Ocean Shipping Company (Cosco) logo in this image taken March 3, 2022 (Dado Ruvic, Reuters).

 

China’s COSCO Shipping Corporation has done a deal with Fortescue, an Australian company involved in green technology, plus mineral and energy.

Cosco said on Monday it has signed a preliminary agreement with Fortescue – run by Perth Billionaire Andrew Forrest – to jointly build a green fuel supply chain with the aim of reducing pollution from the shipping sector.

The memorandum of understanding includes exploring construction and deployment of green ammonia-fuelled vessels owned either by COSCO or jointly owned by both companies to transport iron ore and other minerals to reduce carbon emissions in the China-Australia iron ore green shipping corridor.

 

ALSO SEE: Vietnam Enjoys Big Jump in Exports, Industrial Production

 

“We are committed to increasing cooperation with global partners to actively promote the green and sustainable development in the shipping industry throughout its life cycle,” COSCO Shipping, headquartered in Shanghai, said in a statement on its WeChat account.

“The cooperation marks another big step in decarbonising the shipping industry … These solutions will be integral to achieving our net zero Scope 3 emission target by 2040,” Fortescue, an integrated green technology, energy, and metals company, said in the statement.

Fortescue is known as the world’s No-4 iron ore supplier.

Fortescue’s executives have been in China in recent weeks talking with potential partners for joint projects, CEO Dino Otranto said on July 25.

Fortescue conducted the world’s first trial using ammonia as shipping fuel in the port of Singapore, Reuters reported in March.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s COSCO Suspends Shipping to Israel: Report

Ocean Freight Fees Shoot up After New Red Sea Ship Attacks

China’s Cosco to Splash $5bn to be Biggest Shipper – Nikkei

Germany Split on China’s Cosco Taking Stake in Hamburg Port

Fortescue Seeks to Turn US Coal Mine into Green Hydrogen Hub

Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue Results to Put Focus on China Demand

US-Based Hyzon Setting up Australian Hydrogen Fuel Depot

‘Green hydrogen’ Hailed a Way to Clean Up Steel Industry

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Vietnam Enjoys Big Jump in Exports, Industrial Production
Vietnam Enjoys Big Jump in Exports, Industrial Production
Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
Samsung Rolls Out 600-Mile Range Solid State Battery – NC
China's Country Garden Gets 6-Month Reprieve on Liquidation Hearing
China's Country Garden Gets 6-Month Reprieve on Liquidation Hearing
Nikkei Rallies on Big Tech Bets, Hang Seng Rides Wall St Wave
Nikkei Rallies on Big Tech Bets, Hang Seng Rides Wall St Wave
logo

Transport

China Power Consumption Soars With Tech, EV Growth – C/Daily
China Power Consumption Soars With Tech, EV Growth – C/Daily
Jim Pollard 26 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com