fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Singapore Seeks 2 More for S$3bn Money Laundering Case – CNA

January 21, 2024

Singapore police have issued arrest warrants for two ethnic Chinese linked to a massive money laundering case involving assets that now total over S$3 billion (US$2.24 billion)


Su Yongcan, left, and Wang Huoqiang, wanted by police in Singapore for money laundering in S$3 billion case (police pics 19 Jan 2024.

 

Police in Singapore have issued arrest warrants via Interpol for two ethnic Chinese linked to a massive money laundering case involving a record number of assets that now total over S$3 billion (US$2.24 billion) in value, according to a report on Friday by Channel News Asia, which said Su Yongcan, 33, and Wang Huoqiang, 29, were traveling on Cambodia passports and fled the city state before police began to investigate the case in mid-August last year.

Ten other foreigners – all of Chinese origin but who held a range of passports from Cyprus to Caribbean and Pacific Island nations – were arrested in raids on August 15, the report said, several of whom were allegedly linked to a gambling operation in the Philippines and a scheme that generated funds from people in China. Illegal gambling proceeds were allegedly laundered in Singapore through the purchase of luxury properties, cars, plus jewellery, liquor, bags and watches.

Read the full report: CNA.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions

 

Big Tech ‘Doing Little’ to Counter Rampant Scams on Social Media

 

UOB to Cut Ties With Myanmar Banks on Sept 1 – Nikkei

 

EU, US Sanctions Aim to Curb Funds for War in Myanmar

 

Macau Junket King Alvin Chau Gets 18 Years For Casino Crimes

 

Crime Gangs Control Some Myanmar, Laos Economic Zones: UN

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Firms Using Own Cash to Launch 'Sponsored' Equity Funds
China Firms Using Own Cash to Launch 'Sponsored' Equity Funds
Chinese Economy is in Trouble, US Nobel Laureate Says - NYT
Chinese Economy is in Trouble, US Nobel Laureate Says - NYT
Top China Bank to Pay $32m Penalties For US Regulatory Lapses
Top China Bank to Pay $32m Penalties For US Regulatory Lapses
Red Sea Attacks Spur a Surge in Asia-to-Europe Air Freight
Red Sea Attacks Spur a Surge in Asia-to-Europe Air Freight
logo

Southeast Asia

TSMC’s AI Bet Triggers Mega Chip Rally, Except in China
TSMC’s AI Bet Triggers Mega Chip Rally, Except in China
Vishakha Saxena 19 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com