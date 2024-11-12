fbpx

SK Hynix Worker Jailed for Stealing Chip Tech – Korea Bizwire

November 12, 2024

Court said worker printed about 4,000 pages of technical documents on chipmaking ‘solutions’ just before she quit to work for Huawei. She was jailed for 18 months and fined.


An SK Hynix worker has been jailed in Korea for stealing chip technology before quitting to join Huawei. File photo: Reuters.

 

A Korean court has jailed a former employee of SK Hynix, a local chip conglomerate, for stealing critical semiconductor technology before quitting to work for China’s Huawei.

The 36-year-old woman, who is a Chinese national, was accused of printing about 4,000 pages of technical documents on “solutions to semiconductor manufacturing process issues” over four days at SK Hynix’s Shanghai office just before she resigned, according to Korea Bizwire, which cited a statement by the Yeoju branch of Suwon District Court.

“The court rejected her claim that she printed the documents, which contained technology designated as core national technology in 2022, for study purposes and to facilitate [a] work handover,” it said.

 

ALSO SEE: Taiwan Says TSMC Not Allowed to Make 2nm Chips Abroad, For Now

 

The woman, who was not named, was found guilty of violating the country’s Industrial Technology Protection Act. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined 20 million won ($14,206) for misappropriating critical chip technology.

The court, near Seoul, described her actions at SK Hynix’s office in Shanghai, which was said to have “relatively lax security”, as “highly unusual,” noting that she was suspected to have removed the documents in batches and concealed them in a backpack and shopping bags.

“The court suggested that the defendant’s subsequent employment at Huawei indicated she likely intended to use the materials to prove her value to her new employer.”

The woman returned to Seoul in 2022 before taking up a higher-paid position at Huawei. But she received a relatively lenient sentence, the report said, because there was no clear evidence the stolen technology had been utilized, and SK Hynix had not demonstrated any specific damage.

SK Hynix was said to maintain strict security and did not allow the use of storage devices such as USB drives, and usually records details of printed materials, it said.

The court report is the latest example of the extraordinary international rivalry for tech dominance between China, the US and its allies, such as South Korea, the Netherlands and Japan.

In late October, TSMC, the world’s top chipmaker, informed the US that Huawei had got around US export controls by using a chip it sent to another customer in a new AI accelerator.

That led to TSMC telling its customers in China it would not be able to ship its most advanced artificial intelligence chips – 7 nanometres and above – from November 11.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

US Rules to Limit Investment in China’s Chips, Quantum and AI

TSMC Ends Dealings With Firm Seen as Proxy Buyer For Huawei

US Targets China’s Top Chip Plant Over Huawei Mate 60 Pro Coup

SK Hynix to Get up to $450m for Chip Plant, R&D Facility in US

SK Hynix Plans $90-Billion 4-Fab Chip Cluster – TH

Huawei’s China-Made 7nm Chip ‘Years Behind US’, Raimondo Says

Huawei Profits Jump 144% in Fastest Growth Since US Sanctions

China’s Bid to ‘Cheat’ a Way to Chip Prominence is Failing: Envoy

SK Hynix CEO Sees AI Doubling Firm’s Value in Three Years

S Korea’s Samsung, SK Hynix Win US Chip Tech Export Waivers

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

