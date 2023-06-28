fbpx

South Koreans Become A Year Or Two Younger With New Age Law

June 28, 2023

Under the traditional age counting system, used most commonly in South Koreans’ everyday life, people are deemed to be a year old at birth and a year is added every January 1


South Koreans walk near blooming cherry blossoms in Seoul
People walk near blooming cherry blossoms in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters

 

South Koreans became a year or two younger on Wednesday as the country brings into force a new law to replace its traditional ‘Korean age’ method.

The new law mandates Koreans to use only the international method of counting age.

“I was about to turn 30 next year (under the traditional Korean age system) but now I have some more time earned and I love it,” Choi Hyun-ji, a 27-year-old office worker in Seoul, said.

“It’s just great to feel like getting younger,” Choi added.

 

Also on AF: OpenAI Chief Urges South Korea to Supply Chips for AI Boom

 

Under the traditional age counting system, used most commonly in South Koreans’ everyday life, people are deemed to be a year old at birth and a year is added every January 1.

The country has, since the early 1960s, used the international norm of calculating from zero at birth and adding a year on every birthday for medical and legal documents.

But many South Koreans continued to use the traditional method for everything else.

In December, South Korea passed laws to scrap the traditional method and fully adopt the international standard.

“We expect legal disputes, complaints and social confusion that have been caused over how to calculate ages will be greatly reduced,” Minister of Government Legislation Lee Wan-kyu told a briefing on Monday.

According to a government survey conducted in September 2022, 86% of South Koreans said they would use the international age in their everyday life when the new laws took effect.

Another age system exists in South Korea for conscription, school entrance and calculating the legal age to drink alcohol and smoke: a person’s age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on January 1. Officials said that method would remain for the time being.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Japan’s Kishida Says Shrinking Population Must be Fixed Now

 

China’s First Population Decline in 60 Years Sparks Concern

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

