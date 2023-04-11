Stocks Hold Their Ground on Most Asian Markets

The Kospi in Korea, the ASX 200 in Australia and the Nikkei in Japan all rose more than 1%; Hong Kong was also up, while Shanghai edged down slightly after more negative data on Tuesday

Most Asian markets rose on Tuesday after a late surge in post-Easter holiday trading on Wall Street overnight.

The Kospi in Korea jumped 1.42%, while the ASX 200 in Australia was up 1.26% on the back of positive developments that could resolve some key trade disputes with China.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced an agreement with Beijing that seeks to end their row over barley imports in coming months, and she said the government expects a similar result in a second dispute on wine tariffs.

Japan’s Nikkei index also increased by over 1% following a report that US investment guru Warren Buffett is considering further investment after news that the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire holds a 7.4% stake in five Japanese trading houses, including Itochu Corp.

Stocks in Tokyo were also buoyed by the dovish stance of Kazuo Ueda, the new Bank of Japan governor.

Uneven recovery in China

Meanwhile, the latest data in China showed the country’s post-Covid recovery has been mixed, with the services sector expanding further in March, but manufacturing hit by weak global demand.

Consumer inflation has fallen to an 18-month low, while factory-gate price declines increased in March, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Also on Tuesday, China’s cyberspace regulator unveiled sweeping draft measures for managing generative artificial intelligence (AI) services.

Nomura reported weakening momentum in new home sales, particularly in regions outside China’s top-tier cities.

“Pent-up demand for new home purchases appears to have subsided markedly in early April, mainly led by low-tier cities, following a short-lived sales rebound in March,” it said.

“The deposit rate cuts in several small local banks over the past weekend could be further evidence of deteriorating property markets in small cities, as small banks are facing mounting pressure from narrowing net interest margins amid weak household loan demand (especially for mortgages) and still-rising household deposits.”

A combination of these factors led to the Shanghai Composite edging down by 0.5%. However, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose by 0.76% and Shenzhen was marginally ahead at the close of trading.

Stocks buoyant despite shaky backdrop

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks held their ground in Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan, while the Nifty 50 in India was up by 0.56%.

The macro picture continues to be cloudy with investors awaiting inflation data and corporate results that will shine a light on the status of financial systems in the US and Europe.

Traders said it appears likely that the Federal Reserve will hike rates by another 0.25% in May, but developments in coming weeks will determine whether markets continue to stay buoyant despite that general assumption.

In other news on Tuesday, the dollar slipped after three days of gains, while Bitcoin rose above $30,000 for the first time since June.

Oil was back above $80 a barrel, and gold was edged up close to $2,000 an ounce.

Jim Pollard

