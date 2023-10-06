fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Taiwan Looking at Tighter Rules on Key Tech Such as Chips

October 6, 2023

Taiwan is investigating four firms accused of conducting business with companies linked to US-sanctioned Huawei in China, saying it will soon unveil tighter rules on ‘key technologies’


People walk past a Huawei store with advertisements for the Mate 60 series smartphones, at a shopping mall in Beijing, China
Taiwan is probing four firms accused of helping Huawei, the China tech giant which was hit with US sanctions four years ago. Photo of a Huawei store in Beijing: Reuters.

 

Taiwan is considering imposing tighter rules on key technologies such as computer chips.

The Taiwanese government is also investigating four companies accused of conducting business with firms linked to US-sanctioned Huawei in China.

Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said the ministry would be looking into whether the four firms’ activities in China “matched up” with their initial investment approval from the island’s government.

“If not, then the highest permitted fine is up to T$25 million ($775,300),” she said.

 

Infrastructure for chip plants

Wang did not give details on what rules the companies may have broken. She said earlier this week they had been engaged in low-end work like handling waste water.

A news report this week said the firms had been working with Huawei-connected firms to build infrastructure for chip plants.

The companies – Topco Scientific, L&K Engineering, United Integrated Services and Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan – have all denied any wrongdoing.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China is in the middle of its long National Day holiday.

Wang also said Taiwan’s government will soon unveil tighter rules on “key technologies”, taking into account international practice, she added, without giving details.

The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has, for the last four years, been barred from obtaining components and technology from US firms without approval.

While many Taiwanese tech companies, including chipmaker TSMC, have operations in China, Taiwan’s government bans production of the most sensitive technology in the country and keeps a close watch on all its companies’ tech investment there.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has in recent years increased its military activities around the island.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

